Baillie Gifford Japan (LON:BGFD) Insider Buys £9,997.50 in Stock

Baillie Gifford Japan (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) insider Simon Davis acquired 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.48) per share, with a total value of £9,997.50 ($12,634.27).

Simon Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Simon Davis purchased 1,424 shares of Baillie Gifford Japan stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 698 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.52 ($12,561.00).

Baillie Gifford Japan Stock Down 0.4 %

Baillie Gifford Japan stock opened at GBX 748 ($9.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 736.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 703.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £673.27 million, a PE ratio of -1,626.09 and a beta of 0.74. Baillie Gifford Japan has a fifty-two week low of GBX 633 ($8.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 802 ($10.14).

About Baillie Gifford Japan

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

