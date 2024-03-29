Yanlord Land Group Limited (OTCMKTS:YLDGY) Short Interest Update

Yanlord Land Group Limited (OTCMKTS:YLDGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Yanlord Land Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS YLDGY opened at $6.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. Yanlord Land Group has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $7.46.

About Yanlord Land Group

Yanlord Land Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a real estate developer in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment and Hotel Operations, Property Management, and Others segments. It develops residential properties, including apartment complexes and villas; and commercial and integrated properties, such as offices, retail shopping centers, serviced apartments, hotels, shopping malls, recreation facilities, and business parks, as well as offers property management services for residential and commercial properties.

