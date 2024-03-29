Nigel Lingwood Acquires 4,785 Shares of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Stock

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Lingwood purchased 4,785 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 428 ($5.41) per share, for a total transaction of £20,479.80 ($25,881.21).

Volution Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of LON FAN opened at GBX 434.60 ($5.49) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £859.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2,069.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 422.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 400.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31. Volution Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 327.80 ($4.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 457 ($5.78).

Volution Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,809.52%.

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

