Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 120.7% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TYPMF opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. Tyro Payments has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Payments and Banking. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking solutions. The company also acquires credit, debit, and EFTPOS cards; and offers Medicare and private health fund claiming and rebating services.

