Caroline Gulliver Acquires 10,000 Shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Stock

MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Gulliver bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £34,000 ($42,967.27).
MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
LON MIGO opened at GBX 340 ($4.30) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 342.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 330.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8,500.00 and a beta of 0.50. MIGO Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 309 ($3.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 346.52 ($4.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 27.11 and a quick ratio of 44.36.
About MIGO Opportunities Trust
