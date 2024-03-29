Caroline Gulliver Acquires 10,000 Shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Stock

MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Gulliver bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £34,000 ($42,967.27).

MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

LON MIGO opened at GBX 340 ($4.30) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 342.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 330.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8,500.00 and a beta of 0.50. MIGO Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 309 ($3.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 346.52 ($4.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 27.11 and a quick ratio of 44.36.

About MIGO Opportunities Trust

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

