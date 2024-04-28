Susquehanna Lowers Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target to $14.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Hawaiian Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HA opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.39. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by ($0.02). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 301.69% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $645.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

Hawaiian Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $21,584,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $14,964,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $7,953,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 233,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 195,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 146,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

