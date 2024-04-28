Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Raised to $212.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $207.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.21.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $210.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.08. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $153,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,934,010.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,520. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 108,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

