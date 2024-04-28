Wedbush Increases Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $100.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COOP. Barclays upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.22.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.38. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $41.74 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.73.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,419,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,500. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,626,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,608,000 after acquiring an additional 391,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,714,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,593,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,787,000 after acquiring an additional 182,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,067,000 after acquiring an additional 37,823 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,104,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

