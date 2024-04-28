American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AMS opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.68. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

