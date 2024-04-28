Evercore ISI Boosts Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $15.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

WU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.45.

Get Western Union alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WU

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $13.47 on Thursday. Western Union has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Western Union news, Director Timothy P. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.