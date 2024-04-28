Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.20 and last traded at $49.02. Approximately 86,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 348,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

