B. Riley Cuts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $38.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on YETI from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered YETI from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

YETI stock opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. YETI has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.29.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 44,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

