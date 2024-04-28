Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.13.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $179.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,989,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176,114 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.