Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $43.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.57 on Friday. Comcast has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

