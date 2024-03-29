Pete Raby Sells 4,156 Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Stock

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) insider Pete Raby sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.60), for a total transaction of £11,844.60 ($14,968.53).

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Down 1.6 %

Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.60) on Friday. Morgan Advanced Materials plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215.50 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 313.50 ($3.96). The company has a market cap of £813.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,781.25, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 271.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 259.93.

Morgan Advanced Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 6.70 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.30. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.98) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

