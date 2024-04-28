New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 29,983 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 311,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,983 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $20,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Inari Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Inari Medical by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $58,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 999,782 shares in the company, valued at $39,991,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $58,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 999,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,991,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $245,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,425,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,451 shares of company stock worth $1,949,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

