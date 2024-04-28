Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,492 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $21,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,122,000 after acquiring an additional 370,229 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 497,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,783,000 after purchasing an additional 343,277 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,170,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,492,000 after purchasing an additional 321,632 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,463,000 after purchasing an additional 286,076 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,893,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,792,000 after purchasing an additional 275,368 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $144.47 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.57 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.