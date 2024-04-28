New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $21.78 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $21,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY stock opened at $164.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.24.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.42.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

