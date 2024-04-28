New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,324 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.59% of Hillenbrand worth $19,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $773.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.53%.

In related news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $401,644.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,536.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 11,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $511,958.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,103.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $401,644.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,536.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

