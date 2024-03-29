Toby Birch Purchases 40,000 Shares of Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM) Stock

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report) insider Toby Birch purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £12,400 ($15,670.42).
Golden Prospect Precious Metal Stock Performance
Shares of LON GPM opened at GBX 31 ($0.39) on Friday. Golden Prospect Precious Metal has a 1 year low of GBX 22.50 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 39 ($0.49). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.63. The company has a market capitalization of £26.51 million and a PE ratio of -442.86.
About Golden Prospect Precious Metal
