New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 10,044 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $19,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 40.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after buying an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $113.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -129.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.65. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on J. M. Smucker

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.