Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) is North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 5.7% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,519,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,163,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $26.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

