North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 83,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,767,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.89 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

