Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Holdings Raised by North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 112.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,165 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.5% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.37% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,399,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,421 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,761,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,470,000 after buying an additional 148,967 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,666,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,352,000 after buying an additional 749,491 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,243,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,875,000 after buying an additional 519,643 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,122,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

