Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) is North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

