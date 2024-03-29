Trinity Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,701,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,901,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,718,000 after acquiring an additional 925,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,661,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BIV opened at $75.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average of $74.18. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

