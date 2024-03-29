Trinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires 359 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

QQQM opened at $182.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.59. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $127.47 and a 52 week high of $184.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

