Trinity Wealth Management LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after acquiring an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after acquiring an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MUB stock opened at $107.60 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average is $106.01.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

