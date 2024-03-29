North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,851 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 23.9% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $28,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after buying an additional 1,055,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $31.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

