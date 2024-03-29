Trinity Wealth Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.1% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,655,000 after purchasing an additional 268,157 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $61.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

