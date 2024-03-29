Trinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,512 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.9% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

