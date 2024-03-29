Good Life Advisors LLC Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 157.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $54.24 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.3804 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

