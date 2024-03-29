Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 259,978 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

