WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $129.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.49. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $130.86.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

