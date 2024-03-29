Insider Buying: Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) Insider Buys 922 Shares of Stock

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) insider Shravin Bharti Mittal acquired 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £922 ($1,165.17).

Airtel Africa Stock Performance

LON AAF opened at GBX 105.80 ($1.34) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,511.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 114.19. Airtel Africa Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 90.20 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 135.80 ($1.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.18.

Get Airtel Africa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Airtel Africa from GBX 130 ($1.64) to GBX 93 ($1.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 150 ($1.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.