Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Malcolm Swift Purchases 5,419 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTFGet Free Report) insider Malcolm Swift purchased 5,419 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 394 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £21,350.86 ($26,982.00).

Zotefoams Stock Performance

ZTF opened at GBX 381 ($4.81) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £186.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,005.26, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 358.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 336.52. Zotefoams plc has a 1-year low of GBX 258.55 ($3.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 415 ($5.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.71.

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.28. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,684.21%.

Zotefoams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.