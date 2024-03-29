StockNews.com Downgrades OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Hold

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OSIS

OSI Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $142.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $99.11 and a 12 month high of $144.03. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.38.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $1,968,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,502,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,381.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,650. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,731,000 after acquiring an additional 107,383 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.