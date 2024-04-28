Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,259,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after buying an additional 237,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,287,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,385,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 11.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,694,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,647.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,211.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7,741.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,982.80.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $99.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 494.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,757.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,314,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.