Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on April 4th

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0656 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JSMD opened at $69.92 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $70.32. The company has a market capitalization of $341.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter worth $486,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 330.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.