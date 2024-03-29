Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 4th

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.84. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $207.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JSML. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 681.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

