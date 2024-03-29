Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Short Interest Update

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,388,700 shares, a growth of 1,694,250.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 753.0 days.

Orpea Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ORPEF opened at $10.00 on Friday. Orpea has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $6.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $718.65.

About Orpea

Featured Articles

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

