Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 99.12% and a negative net margin of 449.23%. The business had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter. Ouster updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ouster Price Performance

NYSE OUST opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. Ouster has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 142.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ouster during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ouster by 543.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

