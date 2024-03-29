WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Issues Earnings Results

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $28.26 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 3.82%.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WYY stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WidePoint in a research report on Sunday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

