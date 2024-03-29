Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.9% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $22,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $81.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

