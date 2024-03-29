Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) is Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises 4.8% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 4.74% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $22,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $342,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $487.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.37.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

