Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $26,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $524.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.19. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $368.39 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

