North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 344.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 59,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BetterWealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 33,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

