Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
Frontera Energy Stock Up 1.0 %
FECCF stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Frontera Energy has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.
Frontera Energy Company Profile
