Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Hookipa Pharma Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report issued on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hookipa Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Monday.

Hookipa Pharma Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Institutional Trading of Hookipa Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter worth $51,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

