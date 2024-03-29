Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Sue Rivett Buys 4,607 Shares

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett acquired 4,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £967.47 ($1,222.63).

Pharos Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:PHAR opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.55. Pharos Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The stock has a market cap of £88.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.50, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55.

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

Pharos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Pharos Energy’s payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHAR

Pharos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.